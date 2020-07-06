Man Granted Bail For Stealing Spare Parts

The District Magistrate court in Enchi has granted bail in the sum of GH¢5,000.00 with two sureties to Ezekiel Kwarteng, for allegedly stealing motorbike spare parts valued at GH¢1,487.00 and an Infinix X4 mobile phone valued at GH¢500.00

Kwarteng an auto mechanic aged 18, earlier pleaded not guilty to the charge, but after an audit by an independent body ordered by the court, his family agreed to settle the debt.

The case has been adjourned to Tuesday July 7.

Prosecuting, Detective Inspector Joseph Kwadwo Agyare told the court presided over by Mr Eric Baah Boateng, that the complainant Kingsley Eze, is a Nigerian and a spare parts dealer living in Kwahu in the Aowin Municipality with the accused.

He said on April 3, this year, complainant employed the accused as a sales representative in his shop and gave him assorted motorbike spare parts worth GHC5,540.00 for sale.

The Prosecutor said on May 5, at about 0600 hours, the complainant invited the accused to his house to render accounts on the goods sold so far, pending auditing of the entire shop later.

He said the accused upon receiving the information left the shop unannounced and went into hiding compelling the complainant to take stock of the goods in the shop without his presence.

Inspector Agyare said the complainant then noticed that an amount of GH¢1,487. 00 worth of goods were unaccounted for from the total stock of GH¢5,540.00 left in the accused's care.

Prosecution said the complainant waited patiently for Kwarteng to report to work so he could ask him of the inconsistencies, but there was no sign of him, so the complainant left his Infinix mobile phone on charge and locked his shop.

He said the following day around 0500 hours, the complainant claimed he saw the accused loitering around his shop and later realized his mobile phone and standing fan had been purloined.

The complainant quickly confronted the accused who then produced the standing fan, but denied stealing the mobile phone and the goods worth GH¢1,487.00.

Inspector Agyare said a report was made to the police and the accused was arrested and charged.

---GNA