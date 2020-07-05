COVID-19 Case Count Rise To 20,085; Death Now 122 LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO Ghana’s coronavirus case count has increased to the 20,085. The latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) shows that 697 new cases have been recorded, pushing the total count to 20,085. Five more people have succumbed to the disease, making the death count 122. The active cases are 5,093 with the discharges/recoveries count pegged at 14,870. Regional breakdown Greater Accra Region – 10,979Ashanti Region – 4,244Western Region – 1,729Central Region – 983Eastern Region – 798Volta Region – 362Upper East Region – 278Western North Region – 154Northern Region – 137Bono East Region – 136Oti Region – 112Upper West Region – 55Savannah Region – 46Bono Region – 38Ahafo Region – 26North East Region – 8 --- CoronavirusCovid-19Coronavirus in Ghana
COVID-19 Case Count Rise To 20,085; Death Now 122
Ghana’s coronavirus case count has increased to the 20,085.
The latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) shows that 697 new cases have been recorded, pushing the total count to 20,085.
Five more people have succumbed to the disease, making the death count 122.
The active cases are 5,093 with the discharges/recoveries count pegged at 14,870.
Regional breakdown
Greater Accra Region – 10,979
Ashanti Region – 4,244
Western Region – 1,729
Central Region – 983
Eastern Region – 798
Volta Region – 362
Upper East Region – 278
Western North Region – 154
Northern Region – 137
Bono East Region – 136
Oti Region – 112
Upper West Region – 55
Savannah Region – 46
Bono Region – 38
Ahafo Region – 26
North East Region – 8
