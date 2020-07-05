COVID-19 Case Count Rise To 20,085; Death Now 122

Ghana’s coronavirus case count has increased to the 20,085.

The latest update by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) shows that 697 new cases have been recorded, pushing the total count to 20,085.

Five more people have succumbed to the disease, making the death count 122.

The active cases are 5,093 with the discharges/recoveries count pegged at 14,870.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 10,979

Ashanti Region – 4,244

Western Region – 1,729

Central Region – 983

Eastern Region – 798

Volta Region – 362

Upper East Region – 278

Western North Region – 154

Northern Region – 137

Bono East Region – 136

Oti Region – 112

Upper West Region – 55

Savannah Region – 46

Bono Region – 38

Ahafo Region – 26

North East Region – 8

