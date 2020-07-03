ModernGhanalogo

03.07.2020 Headlines

LPG Mourns With NPP Over Sir John Demise

LPG Mourns With NPP Over Sir John Demise
The leadership and members of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has extended its heartfelt condolences to the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the family of the late Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie, a.k.a Sir John.

A statement signed by its National Chairman, John Amekah on Thursday, said the LPG received the news of the demise of the NPP's former General Secretary with a great shock.

It said the sudden passing away of Sir John had saddened the Party and hit the entire political landscape of the country hard.

"Let us all encourage ourselves in the fact that our colleague served his country and God to the best of his abilities.

"May the Lord guide and guard as all," the statement said.

---GNA

