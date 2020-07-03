Upper East: Tree Aid Ghana Distributes COVID-19 Relief Package To Builsa South, Kassena

Tree Aid Ghana in partnership with Action Aid Ghana and URBANET has distributed COVID 19 relief package to about 40 communities in the Builsa South and Kassena Municipal in the Upper East Region.

Action Aid being the lead applicant sourced funding from the European Commission (EU) to implement the four-year project under the Northern Ghana Integrated Development Project (NGIDP) in 20 communities each in 15 Districts in the five regions of northern Ghana.

As part of saving the environment approach, Tree Aid Ghana promotes the use of energy-efficient stoves to reduce fuelwood use and reduce carbon emissions.

The organization also supports communities to establish communities’ woodlots for an agreed and sustainable use.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony, the Country Programmes Manager for Tree Aid Ghana (TAGH), Jonathan Anechan Naaba, disclosed that the donation is to complement government effort to support vulnerable groups in the country.

He urged key stakeholders to direct the food and non-food items to the beneficiaries to reduce the spread of the virus and improve the food security situation during this time of need.

Mr. Naaba stated that in Ghana, Tree Aid is working in five regions of the north, their operations include; forest governance where community people jointly establish their forest manage and share the benefits amicably, natural resources management, and agroforestry where exiting are protected among others.

Receiving the donation, the Builsa South District Chief Executive, Daniel Kwame Gariba, was full of praise for Tree Aid Ghana (TAGH) and Action Aid Ghana (AAGH) for implementing the Northern Ghana Integrated Development Project in the two Districts.

He indicated that, since the outbreak of COVID-19, the government has made a lot of interventions to make sure that, citizens within this country are protected.

Mr. Gariba noted that Ghana managed the disease well compared to other countries In the Kassena Nankana Municipality; the story was not different as the Municipal Chief Executive Williams Aduum was full of praise for the gesture.

He commended Tree Aid for operating in 20 communities in his jurisdiction adding that, the timely intervention of the relief package will go a long way in complementing government’s tireless of handling the pandemic