True Nation Builders; NABCO Donates GHC525, 000 To National COVID-19 Fund  

The COVID-19 National Trust Fund has received an amount of GH¢525,000 (Five Hundred and Twenty-Five Thousand Ghana Cedis) from the trainees and staff of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO).



This donation was mobilized from 97,373 trainees who contributed GH¢10.00 each and 312 Staff who also contributed GH¢200.00 each through a short-code between April and June.

The NABCO delegation that made the presentation was led by Dr Ibrahim Anyars- CEO, Alhaji Mohammed Baba Darison, Greater Accra Regional Coordinator of NABCO, Mr P. K. Emmanuel, Head of Accounts, Mr Dedmond Apeku, Head of IT, Miss Idora Ekuban, Coordinator, Greater Accra Metropolitan Area and Mr Ernest Boakye, a NABCO Trainee.

The donation was received on behalf of the Trust Fund by Former Chief Justice, Sophia Akuffo Chairman of the Board of trustees and Dr William Collins Asare, Secretary to the Board.

According to the Chief Executive Officer of NABCO, Dr. Ibrahim Anyars, who led his team to present the cheque, the funds were mobilized from personal contributions of staff and trainees who willingly donated to support government's COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts.



It would be recalled that the President of the Republic, Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo launched the COVID-19 National Trust Fund as part of efforts to help mitigate the ravaging effects of the global pandemic.



“Our institution in solidarity has mobilized financial resources for the less fortunate in our society. Our staff was encouraged to rise to this challenge and contributes generously to support such a worthy cause. This has resulted in over half a million cedis, as an outcome of the appeal. Well done for your immense effort and support. We appreciate your help,” Dr. Anyars expressed his deepest gratitude to all NABCO trainees and staff during the presentation.



He further revealed that through a transparent and accountable process, NABCO put out a registered short code to enable members of staff, NABCO Trainees and its MIPs to contribute to the COVID-19 Trust Fund.