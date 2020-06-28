Coronavirus: 9 More Die; Death Toll Now 112

Some nine more persons have succumbed to covid-19.

This brings to 112, the total number of persons who have succumbed to the disease in the country.

The latest update was provided by the Ghana Health Service on Sunday, June 28, 2020.

Meanwhile, 311 new cases have pushed Ghana's cumulative count to 16,742.

The total number of persons who have recovered from the novel disease in the country has also increased to 12, 720.

A total of 290,365 tests have been done from March to date.

