When A Panda Mimics

Is it a bear or what?

The Chinese Panda looks fury and soft,

and admirable animal of mankind.

God created all animals, birds and humans

in the garden of Eden.

But where was the Panda

for Adam to name it?

The Panda eluded Adam’s count

as it ran across to Mighty China

to make lengthy walk

on the Great Wall

never to return to God’s zoo in the creation.

The Panda was lost in time.

Was it drowned in the great deluge of Noah?

Did it join with the Ͻweataa

to knock desperately on the ark

as the Ͻwea pleaded “Noah!, Noah!!”

No, the Panda was in hiding

in the Great Wall of Mao-Tse-Dong’s garden

looking fresh in its coat of black

and white of fur to be loved by mankind

.

Then comes the 21st Century.

And out of the blue came forth the PANDA

and out of China came a CORONA

coronating himself as ruler of all nations.

The Mongols swept across China

in hordes to conquer.

They were Jenghis Khana and Kublai Khan

not to mention Atila the Hun

in reign of terror across Europe.

But where from the VIRUS of a CORONA

to opiate the world in fury?

The world tarned and behold

It was the giant PANDA of China

coming forth to add to the

four prophetic beast

in the book of Daniel.

Or is it a VIRUS Mimicing the PANDA,

breathing fire of vengeance to annihilate

the inhabitants of the earth

with death within death?

The world put forth the accusing finger

at the Number XI President XI.

No – it’s not him.

What about PUTIN who is fond of

putting his fingers in Russia’s

nuclear and biological systems to put the fear of God in Trump?

Some say it was the DONALD himself

who put a U.S shit in a black

polythene bag manufactured in Chorkor – Ghana

and in a twinkle of an eye

threw it over to China

as part of his trade war with China

when sanctions will not break

President Eleven.

But the holy book defended President

“My fellow Ghanaians” Nana Akuffo

as a leader who is holistic in his

actions to observe sanitary laws.

The PANDA-MICKY is real and deadly

that has become boogey of mankind.

WHERE IS THE BLOWMAN TO PUT KILLER

DOWN IN THIS FILM SCRIPT FOR THE WORLD

TO APPLAUSE HIM?

Africa where is your WISA, KAKADRO,

HWENTIA, PREKESE, GARLIC, DAWADAWA

to stand as David against the Goliath?

Will the giant slayer

come from the Western Region of Black Africa?

Does Ghana hold the challenging sword

from the land of the Komfo Anokyes, Kwaku Ackas, Aseibu Amenfis?

Is he going to be from the offspring of

Yaa Asantewa, King Osei Tutu, King Asamani,

King Boa-Amponsem, King Ya-Na Andani

or Etwienana Osagyefo Ofori Atta?

Yes the war to defeat the CORONA-PANDEMIC is raging fiercely.

And Ghana, our beloved country

stands tall among nations in the storms of fire

against the CORONA PANDEMIC.

And the voice of the Etwienana says:

“THE BATTLE IS THE LORD’S.”

Eddie Owusu-Afram (Journalist)

NSAWAM

[email protected]