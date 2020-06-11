COVID-19; Gender Minister Donates PPEs To Agona Swedru Council Of Churches

Minister for Gender, Children and Social Protection, Hon. Mrs. Cynthia Morrison who is also the NPP Member of Parliament for Agona West Constituency has donated Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to the leadership of the Agona Swedru Council of Churches to enhance strict adhering of all the Covid-19 protocols

According to Hon. Cynthia Morrison, the donation was her personal contribution towards the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic in the Agona West Municipality.

The items include 30 Veronica Buckets, 100 pieces of Hand Sanitizers, 100 pieces of assorted liquid soaps, 100 pieces of Tissue papers, 25 Thermometer Guns, 100 bottles of Sanitizer sprayers, 3,000 Hand Gloves, 2,000 Nose Masks, 25 Bucket Stands and 30 Hand Washing Bowels.

Presentating the items at Agona Swedru last Tuesday, Hon. Cynthia Morrison noted that even though His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo led NPP Government had started supporting Christians and Muslim with PPEs to protect their members, she thought it right to start hers in Agona West Municipality

" What am presenting now is just a token to the Churches. I know there are quite a number of Churches in Agona Swedru but I believe leadership would ensure fair distribution of the items.

The government has enough PPEs which are being distributed to Churches and Mosques now that restrictions on worship have been relieved to pave way for Christians and Muslims to attend their regular services.

Churches and Muslim community in Agona West Municipality will have their fair share

It is a means of ensuring Covid-19 infection-free as they Carry out their religious activities

I have supplied enough PPEs in Agona West Constituency and it's still ongoing to ensure total Protection of every citizenry in the Municipality.

This Ghc 25,000.00 worth of the PPEs were bought from my personal pocket. It is not from my Common Fund. My Common Fund mainly meant for Development projects.

My priority is to ensure that my constituents have potable drinking water, good road network, healthcare delivery facilities, financial support for farmers to increase food production and to create job opportunities to the teeming unemployed among others"

Hon. Cynthia Morrison further stated that she donated the PPEs for the churches to abide by all the precautionary measures to ensure that all the four corners of the church rooms were safe from Covid-19 infections

" They must ensure that the Veronica Buckets are placed at vantage points for everyone to wash his or her hands before entering the church building

The Thermometer gun should be used to check the temperature of the congregants while the sanitizer sprayers ought to be used to sanitize the doors and windows, the pulpit, and microphones.

The Hand Gloves are meant for essential workers in the church such as ushers and others to perform their assigned duties

They should also ensure social distancing and strictly apply No Nose Masks No Entry rule"

Rev. Christian Essandoh of the Assemblies of God Church at Agona Swedru who received the items commended Hon. Cynthia Morrison for the donation describing it as God-sent.

Prayers were said for His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo and his Ministers