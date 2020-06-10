How NDC Pastor Was Arrested... Hot FM Journalist Gives Blow-By-Blow Account

The host of 'Maakye' morning show on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM; Isaac Boamah Darko has a given a vivid account of how the self-acclaimed Pastor and sympathiser of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) 'Apostle' Kwamena Owusu Agyei who threatened to kill the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC) Jean Mensa was arrested on Tuesday,9th June 2020.

Apostle Kwamena Agyei was arrested by some officers of the National Security while granting a live interview with Boamah Darko on Hot 93.9FM at a hideout at Greda Estate in Accra.

Explaining what led to the arrest on his show "Maakye", Boamah Darko stated that they wanted to make him retract his statement and apologise to Mrs. Jean Mensa and President Akufo-Addo for the unpleasant statements but did not go as planned.

The "Maakye" morning show host expressed his disappointments in some Ghanaians for saying he planned the arrest of Apostle Agyei because that wasn't the motive behind the interview.

He emphasized candidly that, "We made sure no one was aware of the location of Apostle Agyei during the interview and was even shocked when the BNI arrived at the premises during the interview," .adding that", We even asked the security men who came to him for their arrest warrant and ID cards".

---HotfmGhana