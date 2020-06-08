Otumfuo Commends Media For Covid-19 Fight

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has tasked journalists to sustain their educational campaign to help stem the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He particularly charged media practitioners to educate the public to desist from stigmatizing against people who have recovered from the virus in order to ensure peace.

According to him, stigmatizing people would make it difficult for the fight against the disease to be successful in the country.

Speaking on behalf of Otumfuo at the launch of the 'Anti-Stigma Campaign' about the Covid-19 by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) in Kumasi last week, the Manwerehene, Baafuo Ossei Hyeaman Brantuo VI, said “the media still has a huge role to play to totally defeat the Covid-19.”

“Journalists in the country have done well in the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak so far, and I'm taking this opportunity to commend them. I must also emphasize that the fight against the virus is far from over; therefore, journalists should continue with their extraordinary works for the country,” he pointed out.

“Journalists should now concentrate on using their powerful medium in educating the public on the need to welcome survivors of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he added.

The Otumfuo's representative lauded the KMA for having the vision to come out with 'Anti-Stigma Campaign', saying that stigmatizing against Covid-19 survivors must stop.

The Kumasi Mayor, Osei Assibey-Antwi, said reports of stigmatization against Covid-19 survivors were on the rise, thereby making the fight against the pandemic difficult.

He said it would take the collective efforts of all and sundry to defeat Covid-19, for which reason nobody should be a spectator in the fight against the disease.

As part of the Anti-Stigma Campaign, the Kumasi mayor said “the media would start education programmes; there would be drama on television and several others.”

He entreated residents of Kumasi and even beyond to rally behind the KMA, so that the stigmatization against the Covid-19 survivors would stop.

Ashanti Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah, on his part, urged the public to continue to adhere to health protocols in order to prevent the virus from spreading in the country.

Health experts from the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) were also there to educate the public on the need to welcome those recovered from the virus back into society.

---Daily Guide