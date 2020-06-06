Alajo Coup Plotters ‘Cry’ Over Bail Amount

An Accra High Court has reduced the bail terms of Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palm, the medical doctor at the centre of an alleged plot to overthrow Akufo-Addo government, and seven others, some of whom are soldiers.

The court presided over by Justice Samuel Asiedu, a Court of Appeal judge sitting as additional High Court judge, last month granted the accused persons a bail of GH¢10 million each with two sureties, each to be justified.

But the accused persons were unable to meet the terms of the bail and their lawyers subsequently filed application for variation of the bail conditions.

Justice Asiedu granted the application and reduced the conditions to GH¢6 million each with three sureties each.

The case was adjourned to July 3, 2020 for continuation.

Accused Persons

The accused are among 10 persons who were allegedly plotting to destabilize the country and overthrow the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government.

Apart from Dr. Mac-Palm, proprietor of the Citadel Hospital at Alajo, Accra, who is the alleged mastermind behind the coup plot; Donya Kafui aka Ezor, a local weapon manufacturer (blacksmith) from Alavanyo; Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu, aka BB; Col. Samuel Kojo Gameli, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Lance Corporal Sylvester Akapewu, Lance Corporal Seidu Abubakar and Johannes Zikpi, a civilian employee with the Ghana Armed Forces, have all been charged.

The other two accused persons, ASP Dr. Benjamin Agordzo and WO II Esther Saan, aka Mama Gee, had already been granted bail by another court.

They are said to have held discussions on whether or not to kill the President once their plot succeeds.

They are also alleged to have planned to acquire electronic equipment solely for the purpose of jamming the National Communications Authority's system to render all broadcasting stations, except the state broadcaster, useless.

These are allegations made by Senior State Attorney Hilda Craig who on Tuesday morning urged the Kaneshie District Court to commit the 10 accused persons to stand trial at the High Court.

Beyond the killing plot, Ms. Craig said discussions were also held towards capturing top public officials.

This includes the Vice-President, Speaker of Parliament and the Chief of Defence Staff.

She further alleged that 'the killing of the President' discussion, however, had the option of being abandoned once the President agreed to announce that his government had been toppled.

She said the accused persons were members of the NGO – Take Action Ghana – which was to be used as a vehicle to embark on a series of demonstrations geared at toppling government.

She added that they procured weapons and test-fired same and contracted persons to manufacture grenades, pistols, among other dangerous weapons.

---Daily Guide