Obokese University Of Excellence Launched

Sheer brilliance and royalty characterized the virtual launch of the Obokese University Of Excellence (OUE) last Saturday via Zoom.

Themed ‘Transformation through leadership and technology’, (the tagline of OUE)the well-organized virtual press conference, attracted dignitaries from far and near.

Among them were Dr. Jane Edwards, African American Studies Department, Fordham University NY, Prof. PLO Lumumba- Anti Corruption Tsar and Pan African Activist, Ambassador Arikana Chihombori Quao- former African Union Ambassador to the USA. Founder and President, African Diaspora Development Institute, Ambassador Thelma Philip-Browne, St. Kitts and Nevis Ambassador to the USA.

Others are Prof. Samuel Amoako- Consular General, Ghana Embassy NY USA,

Mr. Kofi Tonto, Press Secretary, Ghana Embassy Washington DC who represented Ambassador Baffour Adjei, Ghana's Ambassador to the United States of America, Mr. Awuah Ababio- Director, Diaspora Affairs- Office of the President of the Republic of Ghana and Dr. David Whitaker Esq. New Provost for OUE.

Nana Obokese Ampah, CEO of Year of Return Legacy Project, the Asebu Pan African Village Project, Founder of the Obokese University of Excellence underscored the urgent need for a full-fledged Pan African Higher Institute of learning where students are guided to their fullest potentials minus any form of manipulation.

He said “During these uncertain times of COVID-19, it is crucial, now more than ever, that we create legacies of educational institutions to move beyond the crisis, embrace substance, elevate our people, and prepare for future success of society.

“Hereby, the creation of Obokese University, created in Ghana, as a part of the Year of Return Legacy, is a call to encourage all African descendants throughout the diaspora to come together to build the homeland.”

He added “Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo, created the “Year of Return”, an unprecedented initiative last year, and this is part of his vision for Beyond the Year of Return, hence the creation of this noble higher learning educational institute.”

It emerged that Obokese University will begin operation on September 21, 2020, and operate at the intersection of e-Commerce, Leadership and Education, Engaging Culture, History, Technology, and Tourism.

It will initially be an online digital platform with, among others, master classes; tours and event experiences; and, web-based learning/development offerings. Then, as it grows, the university will roll out its formal course offerings.

The Obokese University will include, among others, the following platforms: An Afrocentric focused entrepreneurial, educational, cultural, and historical institution.

It will also include leadership Masterclasses and certifications including; business, political science, African history, business/entrepreneurship, etc...

An e-Commerce offering branding solutions and a rich array of digital display advertising solutions, strategic marketing, and promotions with the goal of having global buyers discover anything they want to buy – made in Africa, created in Africa has also been factored into the platform.

Dr. Kwa David Whitaker, Esq. (aka Nana Kra Kwamina II), Obokese University Provost, said “I am humbled and honored to be included in this historic initiative which furthers the visions of President Akufo-Addo and Nana Okatakyi Dr. Amanfi VII, King of Asebu, who has offered 5000 acres of land to establish Asebu Pan African Village to birth a new Ghana that brings Ghanaian and all African people closer to the full sovereignty that was envisioned in 1957.

“I pledge to do my very best to serve as a model of the ‘excellence’ that will reflect and reinforce the spirit of Obokese University and bring honor to all of our African Ancestors.”

He added “We are descendants of African Ancestors who refused to Die! Their defiance reverberates within us as powerful, enduring testimonials of perseverance against genocidal ends with diabolic means. What ‘culture-based’ paradigms must we embrace to declare our humanity, honor our ancestral legacy, improve our lives and fortify our posterity.? Stay woke and remember "an ignorant man is always a slave."

Ambassador Arikana Chihomborc Quao, founder and president, African Diaspora Development Institute commended the founder and board highly for the initiative and pledged his support for the initiative.

Supporters include; Professor PLO Lumumba, an anti-corruption and Pan African advocate, Ambassador Arikana Chihombori Quao, former African Union Ambassador to the United States, AAGMA, Motherland Trust, Frasernation etc.

Director at the office of the president Messrs Ababio Awuah, Kofi Tonto, Press Secretary, Ghana Embassy, Washington, Professor Sam Amoako, Consul General, Ghana Embassy in separate words pledged their outfit's unflinching support for the initiative.

The University Development Committee will be chaired by African American Business and networking icon Dr. George Fraser

The “2019 Year of Return” initiative was a major landmark spiritual and birth-right journey inviting the Global African family, home and abroad, to mark 400 years of the arrival of the first enslaved Africans in Jamestown, Virginia.

www.obokese.edu.gh

The arrival of enslaved Africans marked the beginning of a sordid and sad period when African kith and kin were forcefully taken from Africa into generations of deprivation, humiliation, and torture. While August 2019 marked 400 years since enslaved Africans arrived in the United States, Ghana’s “2019 The Year of Return” observed and celebrated the cumulative resilience of all the innocent victims of the Trans Atlantic Trade who were scattered and displaced through the new world.

Overall, the Year of Return represented commencement of the long-awaited initiative to unite Africans on the Continent with their Brothers and Sisters in the Diaspora.