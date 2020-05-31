Covid-9: 35 Of Kuwait Deportees Test Positive

Some 35 of the 231 Ghanaian deportees from Kuwait have tested positive for COVID-19.

This represents about 15% of the total population after an initial test conducted by the Ghana Health Service upon their arrival last Saturday, 22nd May, 2020.

This was confirmed in the Ghana Health Service’s COVID-19 case count update on Sunday, May 31, 2020.

Although all the 231 deportees were reported to have tested negative for the virus in Kuwait before being enplaned to Ghana, Ghanaian officials undertook an independent test on all of them upon arrival at the Kotoka International Airport before taking them in for a 14-day mandatory quarantine period.

—citinewsroom