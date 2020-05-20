ModernGhanalogo

20.05.2020 Press Release

COVID-19 Hardship: Agona East MP Queenstar To The Rescue Of Private Teachers

By Paul Appleh
COVID-19 Hardship: Agona East MP Queenstar To The Rescue Of Private Teachers
THE attention of the MEMBER OF PARLIAMENT has been drawn to the hardship *PRIVATE SCHOOL TEACHERS in the AGONA EAST DISTRICT* are going through due to the closure of schools in the country, thereby affecting their salaries due to the outbreak of the global pandemic, COVID 19.

The MP, who is a mother, sympathizes with *ALL PRIVATE SCHOOL TEACHERS* affected by this unfortunate situation and have had to endure economic hardship in these difficult times.

Per this release, a package is to be given to *ALL AFFECTED PRIVATE SCHOOL TEACHERS* to mitigate this untold hardship.

It is her hope that per the exigencies of these difficult times, the package will bring some comfort to *THE TEACHERS* since we are all in this together.

