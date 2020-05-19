Show Dead Bodies On TV To Show Ghanaians COVID-19 Is Real – Babgin

Second Deputy Speaker, Alban Bagbin is suggesting that dead bodies resulting from COVID-19 be displayed on Television to enforce the message that the disease is real.

According to him, the call is backed by the feedback he has received from the public on the disease.

Contributing to deliberations in the Floor of Parliament after an update to the House by the Health Minister, the Nadowli Kaleo MP called for the use of what he calls the shock therapy to increase awareness of the pandemic in the country.

“The awareness creation, the education, when you are a leader, you must know the people you are leading. The important thing is that the people we are leading, they want to see. In fact, I want to see on Television some evidence of death because when you state that this number of people are dead but they are not seeing anything like that [it will give them the shock of their life]. I believe in shock therapy. We need shock therapy to wake them up from slumber and make them know COVID-19 is real.”

---citinewsroom