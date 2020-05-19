Ghanaians Told To Follow Instructions On Newly Opened Tema Motorway Interchange

The newly constructed Tema motorway interchange was on Saturday, May 16 opened to traffic.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Joseph Owusu-Bempah, Tema Regional Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) Commander, speaking to the Ghana News Agency said all road users should read and correctly interpret the road signals posted at all entry points.

ACP Owusu-Bempah said it might take time for road users to master the new road adding that once they drove slowly and carefully, they should be able to ask for directions from the motor traffic police or the signal/flag men when in doubt.

He said after the opening on Saturday, he observed that due to the close proximity of traffic lights numbering more than 10 at the interchange, some undisciplined motorists deliberately jumped the red lights, a situation he said could lead to road crashes.

He added that some drivers from the Aflao direction towards Accra also failed to use the underground tunnel and rather drove to Tema where it became difficult for them to locate their bearings.

The MTTD commander stressed that “all road users, especially drivers, should drive slowly while paying serious attention to road directional signals, "noting that as it happens on newly opened roads, the ground situation was unfamiliar, therefore the need to observe the road signs to avoid inconveniences.

He also cautioned drivers whose vehicles are not permitted to use sirens to desist from driving in the middle of the road hooking their way through traffic as the Police would arrest and prosecute them.

“It is a dangerous practice, we shall arrest and prosecute them before they begin turning the intersection into an accident zone, ” he indicated.

Touching on the COVID-19 protocols, he reminded drivers to wear the nose masks especially when carrying a passenger while stressing that 'okada' business was prohibited.

ACP Owusu-Bempah said patrons of okada bikes shall be held for violating the social distancing protocol.

---GNA