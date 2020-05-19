World War II Veteran To Raise Funds For Covid-19 In Africa

Listen to article

World War II veteran Pte Joseph Ashitey Hammond will embark on a 14 miles walk to raise funds towards the COVID-19 pandemic in Africa.

The 95-year-old, aims to complete the walk in seven (7) days to help secure essentials for the commonwealth countries in Africa.

Speaking to Pte Hammond about the motivation behind this, he added “Having fought in the Second World War, I feel that we are facing a different type of war against COVID-19. As such, I eagerly want to contribute towards flattening the curve by walking to raise money towards the cause. Funds raised will be used to purchase PPEs for frontline workers as well as helping other vulnerable veterans in Africa.”

Amongst the various accomplishments and accolades held by Pte Hammond, is the GUBA Lifetime Achievement Award in 2018, awarded for his years of service. President of the GUBA Enterprise, a social organization focused on advancing and connecting Africans in the Diaspora with their home countries, states “we have been inspired by the life of Pte Hammond over the years and we are incredibly proud that he has chosen to do this. The fight against COVID-19 is a fight for us all and GUBA will continue to support Pte Hammond throughout this initiative. I urge you all to support in any way you can," Mrs Dentaa Amoateng MBE.

This initiative is also supported by Forces Help Africa, a non-governmental organisation assisting forces and veterans in Africa. Founder of Forces Help Africa, Derrick Cobbinah stressed on the importance of the initiative, adding “This is a significant initiative that Pte Hammond has chosen to undertake. The COVID-19 pandemic is one that requires action from us all. I will therefore encourage everyone to support and be involved in this initiative.”

All are urged to support Pte Hammond as he walks to raise money for PPEs for frontline health workers and vulnerable veterans. To donate, visit https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/veteran-hammond?utm_term=KXWazDZeE