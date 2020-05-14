JymWrites: Life's Beautiful Piece (Poem)

Listen to article

Love;

What a way to exist

Afraid to live, to die, to hurt and get hurt.

Blames;

So when the dying oak blames its death on the moisture in the soil,

It may be right.

Heartbreaks;

How do I tell my story?

That I'm the moisture that tiptoed on your cushion of love with a plot?

Trust;

How do I explain I'm stuck somewhere in between

Because I'm still tainted with the venom of an old Eve.

Fear;

Now look how the braves in your eyes are causing

me to look over my shoulders twice

Causing a rift between my heart and mind.

Truth;

I plucked my heart off the root of the oak.

Love is blind, how could I see the oak's heart fixed to mine?

Now look where we stand...