COVID-19: Ashaiman MCE Shares Face Masks To Residents

The Ashaiman MCE on Wednesday visited some principal streets, Markets centers, lorry stations, banks, and some shops in the township to share the face mask.

He also educated them to adhere to the mask-wearing directives and other hygiene practices to help stop the spread of the coronavirus disease.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Okyere stated that the wearing of the face mask had become very important hence the need to give to those who did not have.

According to the MCE, the surest way the country could defeat the coronavirus was to prevent community spread.

'The harm the virus can bring to you cannot be equated to the temporal discomfort you may experience when wearing the face mask, "he warned.

He further called on people who were Asthmatic, hypertensive among other immunity eroding health conditions to stay at home because they were more vulnerable to COVID-19.

He warned that anyone seen in town without a face mask would be arrested.

---GNA