Covid-19: Cases Hit 3,091

Ghana's COVID-19 case count has increased to 3,091.

This comes after 372 new cases were recorded.

The Bono Region has also become the 13th out of the country’s 16 regions to record a case of the virus.

The case in the Bono Region was detected in the Jaman North District.

These developments were contained in the latest update on the Ghana Health Service (GHS) website today [May 07, 2020].

According to the Ghana Health Service, a total of 137,924 tests have been done so far.

The update also added that the number of recovered persons has increased to 303 from the previous 294.

—citinewsroom