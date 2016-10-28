Akosua Ago Aboakye Apologises Over  2016 RTP Gaffe

Popular Peace FM news anchor, Akosua Ago Aboagye, has apologised for her role in the confusion that characterised the Radio & Television Personality (RTP) Local Newscaster of The Year Award which was won by Atinka FM's news anchor, Akosua Agyeiwaa Bonsu.

Both news anchors simultaneously moved up stage when the MC for last Saturday's event announced the winner of the said category, raising some concerns in the process.

The brief miscommunication pushed some media outlets to report that Akosua Ago Aboagye was the winner of the night even though Akosua Agyeiwaa Bonsu was the actual winner.

Following the misreporting, the respected Peace FM' news anchor issued a statement to clarify her alleged role in the whole saga.

Below is the full statement

I will like to take this opportunity to congratulate Akosua Agyeiwaa Bonsu of Atinka FM for winning the 2016 RTP Radio Newscaster of the Year (Local Language).

I got the opportunity to watch the video of the event yesterday and I realised that the presenter, Chairman Gabriel Bosompem of TV3 mentioned Akosua Agyeiwaa Bonsu not Akosua Ago Aboagye as being circulated.

I take responsibility for not paying attention when the winner’s name was being announced.

My apology goes to Akosua Agyeiwaa Bonsu of Atinka FM, Big Events GH, organisers of the event and Chairman Gabriel Bosompem of TV3 for the mishap.

Thanks to everybody who voted for me, I really appreciate your support and kind words.

Akosua Agyeiwaa Bonsu is the RTP Best Radio Newscaster of the Year 2016 (Local Language) and not Akosua Ago Aboagye as being circulated.