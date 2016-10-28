Sexy and daring actress Kafui Danku has gone crazy with excitement over the fact that she is expecting a baby.

She has even taken a photo which exposes her protruded pregnancy and posted it on social media.

Certainly, the actress and award-winning movie producer has every reason to jubilate over her pregnancy because, according to her, she has had lost four babies through three miscarriages and one still-birth.

“I prayed for this DAY and it has finally come…A NEW DAY has, indeed, come! After 1 still birth and 3 miscarriages. I didn’t give up. The Lord has His plans, when the time is right it will happen… And all flesh shall see it ”, Kafui posted on her official Facebook page on Thursday.

Interestingly, Kafui has over the years maintained tight lips over her situation and never before aired it.

Her fans had always seen her as an inspiration and as someone who has absolutely no problems in life.

She is one of the few Ghanaian actresses who has managed to stay away from negative publicity and scandals over the years.

Once upon a time, she became a subject of news after she popped up at a movie premier with her European husband.

Though Kafui and her love, Douglas, were happy together at the event, talks went round that the man was too grown for her age.

NEWS-ONE in a previous interview asked her about that issue and she expressed shock a section of the Ghanaian media wants to decide the age of the man she chooses to marry.

“I went to a movie premier with my husband and then there was a farce about it and people started to talk anyhow. I was shocked at what people said because at my age, I am surprised people want to teach me how to date and love and the age of the man I should marry. Incredible! I did not really get it and I found it a bit strange.

“Halifax look at me well; at my age, a full grown woman do people need to tell me who to marry and even decide the age of the man I love and want to marry. I found that strange but I did not bother to react because I was shocked. It is a matter of choice and wanting to be happy, not the age of your spouse. Some people have married younger men and end up having sad marriages and they are not happy,” Kafui added.