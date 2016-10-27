British Council Gives GH¢10,000 & Trip to UK

One social enterprise in Ghana stands the chance of winning GH¢10,000 cash investment, six months business incubation and travel to meet investor in the UK.

This unique opportunity is part of the British Council's commitment to creating opportunities for young people to earn sustainable livelihood, create employment while solving social problems.

On Wednesday, October 26, 2016, the British Council launched season two of Duapa Challenge, targeting social entrepreneurs with innovative social businesses. The investor project is an early stage social innovation support competition providing seed capital, business incubation, social mandate training and exposure to the UK for an already existing and viable social enterprise.

Season 1 of the competition unearthed a social innovator, Amin Sulley, CEO of ZaaCoal – a social enterprise that produces charcoal from coconut husks. ZaaCoal competed with 12 other social entrepreneurs in 2015, emerging as the overall winner taking home the cash investment and travel to the UK. Amin pitched his business to UK investors and met with potential customers for his product in London. ZaaCoal in less than a year has opened a factory in Accra, producing environmentally friendly charcoal for the Ghanaian market.

Ten social entrepreneurs will be shortlisted to undergo a training boot camp at the British Council Skills Hub, following which they will pitch sections of their business to a panel of judges.

Season 2 of Duapa Challenge will run through November 2016, where the winner will be crowned at a pitch event to investors. Applications are currently open till November 7, 2016. Interested social entrepreneurs should visit the British Council.