Stunning Photos of Faithia Balogun, Yaw, Denrele Edun, Iyabo Ojo,Seyi Law at 3 Thrones Concert

It will be an unforgettable evening in the minds of music lovers who attended ‘3Thrones Concert’ which held on Sunday, October 23 2016 at Eko Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The concert witnessed never-seen before performances from the headliners; Tiwa Savage, Timaya, Phyno, Davido and was well attended by a large number of top personalities including Faithia Balogun, Denrele Edun, Mocheddah, Seyi Law, Ronke Oshodi Oke, Iyabo Ojo, Jimmy Jatt, Shina Peller, Yungsix, Viktoh, Mayorkun, Mo’Cheddah, Naomi Mac, illBliss, Tunde and Wunmi Obe.

Other celebrities who were spotted at the event include Kenny Blaq, Yvonne Enakhena, Seyi Law, Akin Alabi, Funnybone, Dayo Amusa, Yaw, Pheelz, Princess, Poe, Iceberg slim, Eniola Badmus, Tjan, Yomi Casual, Yung L, Lolo 1.

See the dazzling photos below.

