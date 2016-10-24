Ghanaians don't understand politics - Kwaku Manu

Popular Kumawood actor Kwaku Manu says Ghanaians simply don’t understand politics adding that if they did, they would respect everyone’s views on political issues.

Speaking in an interview with Joy News, he noted Ghanaians don’t respect the right of individuals to vote and also the freedom for anyone to join any party of their choice.

He stressed that “Ghanaians don’t understand the game of politics. I don’t understand why we are hating ourselves because of politics to the extent that your landlord can ask you to leave his house because you belong to a different party.”

As the country gears up for the December 7 general election, several celebrities have publicly declared support for political parties.

While he won’t declare support for a political party, Kwaku Manu noted that Ghanaians should not be quick to tag a musician or any celebrity for that matter with a particular political party when that artiste is invited to a political party to perform at a rally or campaign event.

He said if an artistes performs at such an event, it doesn’t mean anything because it’s all about business and nothing else.