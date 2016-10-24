Abdulhaziz bin salihu m.aka b-unit is a rap artist, songwriter and an entrepreneur. he started his musical career at early age. He release his first single Asalamalekum early this year and this is a brand new hot single from this rapper called "Peace Nigeria" from his forthcoming album scheduled to drop in December this year.

Peace and unity is what we need right now in our great Nation and this is what this single is all about. Hit him up on your favorite social media;

