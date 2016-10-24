Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Audio Report | 24 October 2016 13:46 CET

Music: B-Unit @Bunit_Official - Peace Nigeria

By Lyrical4ces Dotcom

Abdulhaziz bin salihu m.aka b-unit is a rap artist, songwriter and an entrepreneur. he started his musical career at early age. He release his first single Asalamalekum early this year and this is a brand new hot single from this rapper called "Peace Nigeria" from his forthcoming album scheduled to drop in December this year.

Peace and unity is what we need right now in our great Nation and this is what this single is all about. Hit him up on your favorite social media;

Twitter: https://twitter.com/bunit_official [@bunit_official]

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/bunit_official [@bunit_official]

FaceBook: https://web.facebook.com/Bunit_official-240955609614240 [@bunit_official]

DIRECT DOWNLOAD LINKS
https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/141914/by/~FlTna9Gjr

http://k003.kiwi6.com/hotlink/evrxzxg84i/B-Unit_-_PEACE_NIGERIA.mp3

DOWNLOAD LINKS
https://my.notjustok.com/track/141914/b-unit-peace-nigeria

http://kiwi6.com/file/evrxzxg84i

Audio Report

