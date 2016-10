Viasat1 Sweeps Five Awards At 2016 RTP Awards

Viasat1, Your Number 1 Entertainer, dominated the 6thedition of the Radio and Television Personality Awards which came off last Saturday at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Co-host of This Morning, Kokui Selormey Hanson grabbed two awards for TV Morning Show Host of the Year and TV Female Presenter of the Year, while Viasat1 News’ Nana Ekua Asanteba Mensah received an award for TV Female Newscaster of the Year.

Viasat1 News beat stiff competition to win its premier award for TV News Programme of the Year.

Celebrity Fanzone, hosted by Jessica Opare Saforo, Akosua Hanson and Chantelle Asante, also got the nod for TV Entertainment Show of the Year award. The show, which marked its first anniversary a few months ago, has cut a niche for itself and is one of the most watched shows on Saturday nights.

There were three honorary awards for Excellence in Radio Management, and the honorees were Samuel Attah Mensah (Citi FM), Ekyi Quarm (The Multimedia Group) and Fada Dickson (Despite Media Group).

Meanwhile, host of ‘Fire for Fire’ on Adom TV and Asempa FM, Patrick Osei-Agyemang, popularly known as Countryman Songo was adjudged the ‘Personality of the Year’.

The annual RTP Awards recognises and awards excellence in radio and television in Ghana. The 2016 edition of the awards was hosted by comedian DKB and witnessed performances from Shatta Wale, Kwadee, SP Kofi Sarpong, Eshun and Selecta.

Full list of winners below:

Best Radio Personality (Volta Region) – Nene Micheal Lamptey (Volta Premier)

Best Radio Personality (Northern Region) – Kweku Oduro (Kessmin FM)

Best Radio Personality (Central Region) – Ama Bawuah (ATL FM)

Best Radio Personality (Western Region) – Cassidy (Energy FM)

Best Radio Personality (Brong Ahafo Region) – Tony Kombla Abochi (Classic FM)

Best Radio Personality (Ashanti Region) – Sampson Nyamekye (Hello FM)

Best Radio Personality (Greater Accra Region) – Abeiku Santana (Okay FM)

Best Radio Personality (Eastern Region) – Dr Prekese (Bright FM)

Radio DJ of the Year – DJ Vyrusky (Starr FM)

Media Online Blog of the Year – Citifmonline

Radio Newscaster of the Year (Local Language) – Akosua Ago Aboagye (Peace FM)

Radio Newscaster of the Year (English Language) – Bernard Nsara Shaibu (Starr FM)

TV Male Newscaster of the Year – Israel Laryea (Joy News)

TV Female Newscaster of the Year – Nana Ekua Asanteba Mensah – Viasat 1 TV

Radio Development Show Host of the Year – Adwoa Yeboah Adjei – (Peace FM)

TV Development Show Host of the Year – Nana Yaa Konadu (Peace FM)

Radio Reggae Show Host of The Year – Fiifi Selah (Pluzz FM)

TV Reality Show of the Year – Live Inside and Win the Ride (ETV Ghana)

TV Local Series of The Year – Cow And Chicken

Digital TV Channel of the Year – Adom TV

Radio Gospel Show host of the Year – Kwabena Boafo (Happy FM)

Radio Sports Programme of the Year – Angel Sports (Angel FM)

Radio Sports Show Host of the Year – Moses Antwi Benefo (Happy FM)

TV Sports Show Host of the Year – Patrick Osei Agyemang (Fire for Fire)

Radio Late Afternoon Show Host of the Year – Abeiku Santana (Okay FM)

Radio Mid-Morning Show Host of the Year – Alex Ayensu Baah (Radio Gold)

Radio Morning Show Host of The Year – Kwami Sefa Kayi – Kokrooko (Peace FM)

TV Morning Show Host of the Year – Kokui Selormey Hanson (Viasat 1)

TV Sports Program of The Year – Fire for Fire (Adom TV)

TV Current Affair Show Host of The Year – Nana Aba Anamoah (State of the Nation Affairs) (GHOne)

Radio News Programme of the Year – Peace News at 6PM (Peace FM)

TV News Programme of the Year – Viasat 1 News (Viasat 1)

TV Entertainment Show of the Year – Celebrity Fan Zone (Viasat 1)

Radio Entertainment Talk Show Host of the Year – Agyemang Prempeh (Rainbow Radio)

Radio Talk Show Host of the Year – Nana Ansah Kwaw 1V (Joy FM)

TV Male Entertainment Show Host of the Year – George Quaye (GhOne TV)

TV Female Entertainment Show Host of the Year – Stacy Amoateng (Platinum Network)

Radio Female Presenter of the Year – Naa Klordey Odonkor (Ultimate FM)

TV Female Presenter of the Year – Kokui Selormey Hanson (Viasat 1)

Radio Morning Show Host of the Year – Bernard Avle (Citi FM)

Television Morning Show of the Year – Gh Today (GH One) and Adekye Nsroma (UTV)

TV Programme of the Year – Good Evening Ghana (Metro TV)

Media Group of the Year – Despite Media Group

Radio Programme of the Year – Starr Chat (Starr FM)

RTP Personality of the Year – Countryman Songo

Honorary Awards:

Excellence Award in Radio Management – Samuel Atta Mensah (Citi FM)

Excellence Award in Radio Management – Ekyi Quarm (The Multimedia Group)

Excellence Award in Radio Management – Fada Dickson (Despite Media Group)