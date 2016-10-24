The WWW Encounter set for ICGC on October 28

Worship will take on a whole new definition when Frankincense, a music group with the Osu Restoration Temple of the ICGC launches its maiden Worship Encounter program dubbed "When We Worship, ( WWW) Encounter."

It will be an awesome time of reverence to the Lord on Friday October 28, 6:00 pm as the 12 young disciples deploy their greatest talent through worship to win more souls for Christ.

The group, made up of Robert Mingle, Emmanuel Quarcoo, Joseph Tiglah, Ebenezer Yorke, Richmond Hodin, Christabel Hammond Evangeline Aryee, Richmond Owoo Simeon Lamptey, and the Holme family made up of Lordible, Ziona and Wendy, has promised a night of sweet smelling fragrance of worship to the Lord which would unlock God's blessings upon the saints.

Each member of the group is robed with an outstanding quality but they are even more exhilirating together as a group.

Mingle, a member of the group, told Myjoyonline.com, "Frankincense Musiq is a youthful gospel outreach tool to convey God's message of salvation and blessings to his people."

Even though the group is working on its maiden gospel album, Mingle said Friday's program will be a curtain raiser for what will be one of the most soul inspiring music groups in the country.

The night will also see guest ministrations from Pastor Edwin Dadson, David Brew and Nat Abbey.

Also on the menu will be the Restoration Praise choir and a dazzling choreography group Inspire heaven.

There will also be a Special Jazz Cruise by Adiel all on the night.

Story by Ghana|Myjoyonline.com