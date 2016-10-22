Danny Glover, Bolanle Austin-Peters, Steve Gukas At Screening of 93Days In Chicago

Finally, the much talked about movie, 93 Days premiered at the highly rated Chicago International Film Festival on Thursday, October 20.

Notable Hollywood actor, Danny Glover graced the event alongside Executive producers of the film, Bolanle Austin Peters, Steve Gukas and Dotun Olakunri.

Danny Glover who played the role of Dr Benjamin Ohiaeri in the box-office hit movie said many good things about the movie and Nollywood in general.

Here are exclusive videos and pictures from the event.