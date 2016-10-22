Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Red Carpet/Movie Premieres | 22 October 2016 20:09 CET

Danny Glover, Bolanle Austin-Peters, Steve Gukas At Screening of 93Days In Chicago

By BBB Media

Finally, the much talked about movie, 93 Days premiered at the highly rated Chicago International Film Festival on Thursday, October 20.

Notable Hollywood actor, Danny Glover graced the event alongside Executive producers of the film, Bolanle Austin Peters, Steve Gukas and Dotun Olakunri.

Danny Glover who played the role of Dr Benjamin Ohiaeri in the box-office hit movie said many good things about the movie and Nollywood in general.

Here are exclusive videos and pictures from the event.

Red Carpet/Movie Premieres

Never subscribe to the unfounded notion that all things from abroad (including humans) are of higher quality.
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH (Duis
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img