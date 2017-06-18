TOP STORIES
CHOOSE GOD AND MAKE THE BEST CHOICE.By: FRANCIS TAWIAH ,
Inter Bank Rates
|Currency
|Buying
|Selling
|U.S Dollar
|4.3499
|4.3543
|Euro
|4.8487
|4.8519
|Pound Sterling
|5.5091
|5.5152
|Swiss Franc
|4.4634
|4.4661
|Canadian Dollar
|3.2754
|3.2772
|S/African Rand
|0.3334
|0.3335
|Australian Dollar
|3.2846
|3.2892
Matchmaking : Can a serious relationship come out of it?
What can determine a serious relationship and distinguish it from a long-term romance? What does serve as a basis and help it start? How can you make a search for a lifetime partner?
Every person goes eventually through a moment in life when short but eventful and bright romances cease to bring satisfaction. A person feels a strong desire to have a serious relationship. He dreams about a cozy evening with his beloved one and his own house, filled with children's laughter.
How do you imagine serious relationship?
Everybody has his own signs of the seriousness of the relationship. Someone determines it by the duration of the relationship, another one judges the seriousness by having or not having sex inside the couple, and someone third considers meeting with parents or living together as a clear sign of serious intentions.
Nevertheless, one can hardly argue with the fact that a committed relationship is a kind of relationship, based on mutual understanding, common interests and views on life, a sense of stability and reliability.
Age of the partners can also play a role. If young people show some wildness in decisions, passionate love and readiness to give themselves completely to feeling, then by their late twenties, men and women are beginning to look for stability and a partner to rely on.
Marriage cannot always be considered an indicator of a committed relationship, although it involves living together, maintaining a common household and raising kids. Serious relationships start with love, which is sincere, mutual and disinterested. People do not care what will happen next: dating, civil or registered marriage. They love each other and that sums it all up.
The success of any relationship depends on the mutuality of feelings, respect for each other and oneself, the strong wish to be together and give to the beloved person more than you get in return.
Serious relationship: matchmaking.
Beginning the search for a committed relationship, a person must be internally ready for it, and clearly answer some questions about how he imagines a serious relationship, what he expects of it and what it means to him.
Setting a goal to find a suitable partner, you must be ready for an active search. A passive expectation that someone will choose you is unlikely to lead to anything serious. Make a list of the compulsory requirements for the partner. Try to analyze your wishes carefully: what is obligatory in a relationship, and what qualities may not be so important. The search will be more successful if you clearly imagine who you are looking for.
Be realistic. You will hardly find at least one perfect person, some kind of an ideal man. Try to be tolerant of the shortcomings of other people. Determine for yourself which features you can easily forgive a partner, and with which you will be hard to put up.
A positive attitude and the coincidence of partners' expectations from the relationship are very important when looking for the right person. Try to do your best to start each new acquaintance with optimism and enjoy communication with an interesting person. A casual acquaintance can develop into a serious feeling.
The serious and harmonious relationship is a relationship that inspires, makes people better, makes them grow and develop, both in personal and professional terms. It is some kind of the Holy Grail, which needs to be protected and hidden from prying eyes. Perhaps, you will become the very right person, who will help his partner to fully reveal his talents and achieve success in life. It will be mutual and become your amazing beginning of your happily ever after.
–
Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]
More Love & Relationships