End the confusion as to whether your man loves you or not. A man in love is identified without stress. Although some men's actions may be deceitful, do not be dismayed to fish out the real dude with a pure heart filled with true love. Keep him in the chains of true love, never try to play on his mind for he is a quick discerner but a slow believer. The worst may happen if he believes what he discerns, no verdict can save you or clear up his perception about you.
Attitude and Actions
A man in love is a child at heart, easily persuaded. He accepts your views even when he needs not to.
He does things that are favorable to his lady.
He gives his all to his lady; a thousand dime for who can stir him up. He ignores all negative gossips about his lady. He gets angry at anything that tries to separate him from his love.
He opens up everything, no secret to hide.
When he lies in your bosom he feels comfortable and not wanting to let you go away.
He cherishes you and introduces you to his family and friends.
He builds his life around his lady.
He is ever ready to run through the thorns and fire as though they were lilies to keep and make her happy.
He becomes selfless and ready to give up anything to have her.
He makes reasonable time for her out of his busy schedule.
He forgives her and resolves issues quickly.
He becomes the man you want him to be because he is in love
A Man In Love
