Are you worthy of double honour?

"Let the elders that rule well be counted worthy of double honour, especially they who labour in the word and doctrine" [1 Timothy 5:17] KJV

Considering the scripture we just read, there is a principle to adhere to in order to receive double honour. Leadership roles comes into mind. As leader in a group, family, church, workplace etc, are you labouring well for a double honour?

A portion of text says those who rule well and especially they who labour wholeheartedly and genuinely in the word and doctrine are worthy of double honour. Are you doing well to glorify God?

However, your labour in the vineyard of God determine whether you're worthy of a double honour or not.

What are you doing for God?

What is your service to the body of Christ and the world at large?

Are you worthy of receiving a double honour from God per the services rendered?

As we strive to glorify God, hindrances may come our way. But that shouldn't put us into a state of despair.

Rather it should challenge us to work harder to glorify God in other to be worthy of a double honour.

Sometimes you may fall along the way. When that happens, have the courage to rise up and work toward the double honour from God.

What are you doing for God that can make you worthy of a double honour?

Prayer

O Lord, empower me spiritually, financially, physically and emotionally to love and do your work all day long in Jesus' mighty name, Amen.

✍Rev. EZ

