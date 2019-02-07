Signs And Wonders 1

Memory Verse: John 4:48, NIV

"Unless you people see signs and wonders, ‘Jesus told him,' you will never believe."

Signs and wonders are powerful demonstrations of God. God uses Signs and Wonders and many cases to demonstrate His ultimate power and sovereignty over life and death. Anyone that walks with God encounters a superb experience through the wonderful acts of God manifested in his or her life.

Inasmuch as signs and wonders are often evident in the life of the believer, it must not become the bedrock for our walk with God. Belief in God must be a firm decision for every child of God. This implies that our walk and service to God must be born of a revelation of our need for Him. In the text above, the Lord's question had a problem with the mindset of the people of this generation as men and women are drawn to signs and wonders instead of a genuine love for God, his righteousness and his teachings. This is an error that needs total rectification through the transformation of our thoughts, especially with what God demands from us.

In the scripture above, the Lord stated, unless you people see signs and wonders you will never believe. In our context today, I trust Jesus will say same to us. We no longer give enough attention to the word of God, instead, most ministries are centered on miracles than the true word. It is the reason why everybody is a prophet today. God's word is the greatest prophecy. Living and acting the word of God is enough signs and wonders for a believer. Not all signs and wonders have their true source from the maker of all things. Consequently, we should be extra vigilant about we pursue in this world. May we receive grace to walk in the true miraculous atmosphere of God, in Jesus mighty name.

Remain blessed.

07/02/19