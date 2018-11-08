Do You Know The Story Behind Your Date Of Birth?

1. People born on the 1st, 10th, 19th and 28th of any month are number 1.

2. People born on the 2nd, 11th, 20th and 29th of any month are number 2.

3. People born on the 3rd, 12th, 21st and 30th of any month are number 3.

4. People born on the 4th, 13th, 22nd and 31st of any month are number 4.

5. People born on the 5th, 14th and 23rd of any month are number 5.

6. People born on the 6th, 15th and 24th of any month are number 6.

7. People born on the 7th, 16th and 25th of any month are number 7.

8. People born on the 8th, 17th and 26th of any month are number 8.

9. People born on the 9th, 18th and 27th of any month are number 9.

Now lets read whaat is behind

Number 1: You are a smart, funny, stubborn, honest, hardworking, kind hearted, straight talking, angry, friendly and jealous person on competing basis. You are usually the most famous in your group of friends but you enjoy that. You are very self-confident and like being independent. You are more likely to fall in love at a young age but you will get married more mature.

You usually have problems with people who have opposite views and you tend to revenge over your enemies. You like spending money but you will have a good career in the future. You have numerous talents that you can use in any field from working in the local shop or even in the parliament. There will always be people around you who will try to bring you down. People will be jealous because you are smart and a loving person. Your family life will also be nice, you will have a good partner and wonderful children.

Your best matches are 4,6,8, and your good matches are 3,5,7.

Number 2: Your ruler is the Moon so no matter what people do everyone will love you. You are a daydreamer with low self-confidence and you are very unpredictable. Circumstances often cause you to change. You have strong artistic talent and good verbal skills. Just like the Moon phases, your attitude also changes often. You can be the nicest person or the worst nemesis. You can often predict what is going to happen next in a certain situation. You can become a poet, writer or similar. You will go here and there until you meet the right person to marry. If you are a woman you will be the responsible person in your family. If you are a man you will be the one who starts arguments and fights in the home. However, you will always be ready to sacrifice your life for your family because you are a very powerful but gentle person.

Your best matches are 2,5,9. No other people could put up with you.

Number 3: You are a religious person, hard-hearted and usually selfish. You love climbing up in your life. You usually have a lot of problems in your family while you are younger but they tend to become easier to solve once you get older. Your main weapons are your happy face and word power which help you get what you want. You work hard to achieve your goals, and you never quit without doing your best. Once you are mature enough you demand those you are younger to listen to you because you have great respect for those who are older. You set good examples for others, but it is not that easy to deal with you.

You are a tough person, but once you find someone who likes you for who you are you can be sure that this friendship will last a lifetime. People respect you a lot. Money is what motivates you to keep trying and trying. If you are a man you are a person who looks after the family and also helps friends. If you are a woman you are very hardworking and good-mannered. You love freedom, creativity, ambition and focus.

Your best matches are 6 and 9 and good matches are 1, 3, 5.

Number 4: Even though you are a hard working person you don’t have that much luck when it comes to important things in life. You are very stubborn and rough at words however you are helpful person. If you are a man you usually push people away from you, but you tend to help those around you. If you are a woman you are a very artistic person. If you are a man who spends a lot of time with different girls you might end up alone once all your friends move on with their lives and get married. Try not to spend too much money. You tend to fall in love younger which usually ends with great disappointment. Your unfortunate career choices could also bring you down. You have to be careful not to let others take advantage of your good heart. Your relationships are usually radical, persistent, patient and a bit old-fashioned.

Your best matches are 1 and 8 and good matches are 5, 6 and 7.

Number 5: You are also very popular among people and you can get things done just by chatting. Your mind produces very good ideas however you usually have no idea what you are going to do today or tomorrow. Once you are determined to do something your mind is ready. If you want to start your own business you are likely to succeed. The majority of your friends and family turn to you for help. You might have more than 1 relationship however once you settle it is for life.

Be aware not to let your partner control your life too much. You love freedom and changes and you learn through experiences in life.

Your best matches are 1,2 and 9 and good matches are 6 and 8.

Number 6: You were born to enjoy so you should never care too much about what people say. You are likely to succeed in either education or in business management. You are very talented and popular among other people. You only bring good things because your mind and body are made to love. All other numbers live you. If you are a man you are more likely to have more than one relationship until you get married. If you are a girl you will probably get married at a young age. You always tend to create a loving and peaceful environment in your home since you are full of compassion, good judgment, comfort and fairness and domestic responsibility.

Your best matches are 1,6 and 9 and good matches are 4 and 5.

Number 7: You are a very realistic, and talented person but also very confident and happy. You excel at music, arts and acting. Your bad temper could cause you many problems. You are ready to give up anything for your parents. You value your family a lot.

Most of people who are number 7 experience issues in their marital life. The majority of them are unhappy. They usually feel worried and unfulfilled all the time which is why they feel like they are suffering. So, instead of settling for anyone, try to look longer for the best partner for you. All in all you are a loving, happy, friendly and artistic person who was born to contribute a lot to this world.

Your best match is 2 and your good matches are 1 and 4.

Number 8: Your personality is so strong that there are only a few people who can understand you. You probably have experienced issues such as poverty or loss of a parent at a young age. You will also suffer more than others through your whole life. Your issues at a young age might make it impossible for you to get the proper education, however you will learn how to be practical in life. You will fight for justice and even die for it.

You are very lonely, with just a few friends who you are always prepared to help. When you get married your bad luck usually goes away and you become safer. You are a very disciplined person, courageous, strong and persistent. These characteristics will help you become successful.

Your best matches are 1,4 and 8 and good match is 5.

Number 9: You are strong both physically and mentally and you often set big-aims. You will always work very hard to achieve your goal. Family problems often strike you during your early life so this is why you will become very strong adult. You are respected by the community. As a child you were probably very naughty which is why your parents might have beaten you very often. However, once you grow up you became a lot calmer person. Love is not easy for you however once you get married you will have a good family life. Your best qualities are that you are compassionate, wise, patient and humanitarian. You always want to help everyone without prejudice which is why people consider you a role model.

Your best matches are 3,5,6 and 9 and number 2 is a good match.