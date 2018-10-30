modernghana logo

12 minutes ago

Quame Owusu wins Best African Menswear Collection In South Africa

Quame Owusu presents another unconventional collection with the idea of beaming beginnings. It celebrates the idea of uniqueness and meets the demands of a modern closet. The collection is bespeckled with simple, affordable but interesting, changeable fabrics that fits and illuminates the needs of men who want to make subtle but stunning statements with their clothes.

The heart-stirring collection titled “Luccent” features many pieces with composition cuts and color scheme which were carefully plotted to pass for a timeless garb.

This year’s edition of Durban Fashion Fair at the Inkosi Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre and the Durban Exhibition Centre in KwaZulu-Natal, awarded the maestro of the present Quame Owusu, Best African Menswear Collection after debuting the Luccent Collection.

Click the video below to watch the commercial for the award-winning collection and more pictures from the collection below!

Credits:
Videography @jhoe_sey
Photography: @sdr
Director: @fashionpivot @monteozafrica

