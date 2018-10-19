Some pregnancy test kits don't give accurate results. Some women are always left disappointed only to find out they are pregnancy weeks after. Natural remedi...
Do You Know You Can Use Salt To Test For Pregnancy? Here's How
Some pregnancy test kits don't give accurate results. Some women are always left disappointed only to find out they are pregnancy weeks after.
Natural remedies are always the best. Common salt, also known as sodium chloride, is an omnipresent ingredient used for seasoning in everyday foods.
Along with its culinary usage, it is also used to test for pregnancy when you miss your period.
Ingredients
Method