6 Things You Should Inculcate In Your Teenage Girls Now!

1. You are valuable standing alone!

I wasted so much time during my teen years focusing on guys! I felt insignificant and alone without their attention. I wish I would have known that my value is something that I choose to believe in– not something someone gives me. Girls, you are amazing, beautiful, and special right here, right now, just as you are. Don’t ever give in to the pressure to use your body, your words, or your actions in a compromising way just to get his attention. You are enough. Learn to believe that now- because that truth will change your entire life!

2. How you dress will attract a certain kind of guy.

I know you get it girls- we all want to catch their eye don’t we? But what we don’t always realize is that when you catch a guy with your body- you’ll have to keep him with your body. There is so much more about who you are than the size of your boobs or the size of your waist. Learn to respect yourself, and accentuate the beauty of your heart, your mind, and your spirit.Because those are exactly the kind of things that will snag a really good man.

3. Your parents might not always get it, but they usually know what’s good for you.

I know it’s hard to believe now, because it seems like they are so far removed from what you’re going through- but one thing I wish I would have done during my teen years is actually pay more attention to what my parents were saying. They knew me and loved me better than I even knew and loved myself, and the limits they set were almost always for my good. Now that I have children, I see that more than I ever could have imagined. I wish I would have trusted them more.

4. Hang in there- no matter how bad it feels right now- it will pass.

If you thought the last lesson was hard to believe, this one’s even harder. I get it–that breakup, those betraying friends, the gossip that’s going around about you–can feel like the most devastating things in the moment. But as hard as they are, and as bad as you may feel, believe me: IT WILL PASS. Don’t be afraid to cry out for help, to talk to someone you love, and to reach out. But always remember that you are strong, you are capable, and you will get through this. Don’t give it the power to ruin your life.

5. You teach people how they are allowed to treat you.

I have to admit, I’m still learning this one at times. But the truth is- you have more control than you could even imagine. You are allowed to walk away, to distance yourself, and to put a stop to those people who are treating you poorly. Teach people how they can treat you, by setting your standards high. You owe it to yourself.

6. Don’t care so much about what people think.

It’s easy to place our value in what people think of us, but we’ll find ourselves on a never-ending emotional roller coaster when we realize we will never, ever make everyone happy. Love life, make good choices, and do the right thing- and always live for an audience of One.