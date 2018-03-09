Recipe; Bambara Beans And Kaklo To Satisfy Your Lunch Cravings
Seemychow.com/ Naa Oyoo Kumodzi
Photo credit - Seemychow.com
Ingredients: 2 cups of overnight soaked Bambara Beans 1 cup of wheat flour or any flour of your choosing
1 medium-sized Egg 3 fingers of medium-sized over-ripe plantain 1 Ginger root 1 Tablespoon Ground Dried Paprika 1 Teaspoon Salt 1 Medium-sized Onion chopped 3 pieces of Grains of Selim or Soh Palm-oil Directions Bambara Beans
Pour out Bambara beans into a saucepan of boiling water ( 3 cups), add in salt, half-spoon of the paprika and grains of selim and allow to cook. Cooking it will take about 25-30mins.
Check on this every ten minutes by stirring and gradually mashing up some of the beans to create a thick sauce.
Tatale
Put together plantain, remaining paprika, ginger, egg, a pinch of salt and chopped onions into a bowl.
. Mash or pound these up in a traditional mortar if you have one or blend together in a food processor.
3Pour in the flour and mix well but not for long.
Place a medium-sized frying pan over medium-heat fire, spoon in 2 spoonfuls of palm-oil. Palm-oil heats up fast.
5. Before frying the tatale, conduct a test first to check for proper binding to ensure your tatale remains intact for easy flipping. If it falls apart when you try lifting it, add in a spoonful of flour for extra binding.A ladle size spoonful is enough for each tatale. Be gentle as you lightly spread the mix , you can create a round shape or any fancy shape you want. But round is always easier.
To serve:
Sprinkle a spoonful of sugar onto the bambara beans after dishing onto the plate. Enjoy with vim!
