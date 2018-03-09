Recipe; Bambara Beans And Kaklo To Satisfy Your Lunch Cravings

Ingredients:

2 cups of overnight soaked Bambara Beans

1 cup of wheat flour or any flour of your choosing

1 medium-sized Egg

3 fingers of medium-sized over-ripe plantain

1 Ginger root

1 Tablespoon Ground Dried Paprika

1 Teaspoon Salt

1 Medium-sized Onion chopped

3 pieces of Grains of Selim or Soh

Palm-oil

Directions

Bambara Beans

Pour out Bambara beans into a saucepan of boiling water ( 3 cups), add in salt, half-spoon of the paprika and grains of selim and allow to cook. Cooking it will take about 25-30mins. Check on this every ten minutes by stirring and gradually mashing up some of the beans to create a thick sauce.

Tatale