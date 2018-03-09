[Photos] - Check Out These Magnificent Structures That Light Up The Skyline Of Accra

In the heart of Accra stands these magnificent structures that light up the skyline of the Capital City of Ghana.

They are, the Ecobank Headquarters, the World Trade Center, the Heritage Towers, the ADB Headquarters, the National Theater, the Ridge Tower, Cedi House, the Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel and the Job 600 Office Complex of Ghana’s Parliament.

My motivation for taking these pictures? We have some good stuff to show in the face of all our negatives. From time to time, I’ll share some other great shots of our City and Ghana as a whole.

Accra first Scene

Accra second scene

Accra third scene

Accra fourth scene