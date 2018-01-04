5 Things You Should Never Tolerate In A Relationship

Photo credit - Shutterstock

1. Disrespectful language

First and foremost, a healthy relationship begins with respect for both individuals. You should never tolerate someone who calls you names, puts you down, or makes you feel uncomfortable in any way. Even if you’re having a heated argument, it doesn’t give your partner the right to treat you with disrespect just because they can’t control their language.

2. An overly controlling partner

If you have a partner who can’t let you out of his or her sight without freaking out or thinking you’ll break their trust, then this should definitely raise some red flags. You should never tolerate someone who feels the need to control every aspect of your life and your relationship. According to an article on psychologytoday.com , Andrea Bonior, Ph.D., says,

“Toxic relationships can sneak up on almost anyone. And controlling behavior on the part of a partner knows no boundaries—people of any age, gender, sexual orientation or socioeconomic status can be in controlling relationships, playing either role.”

3. A breach of trust

Aside from respect, mutual trust must exist in a relationship for it to thrive. If you can’t trust your partner, you should either talk to them about it, or end the relationship before you get in too deep. Both partners must feel totally comfortable, open, and supported in the relationship for it to work, and a lack of trust will kill an otherwise healthy relationship

4. Incessant neediness

Of course, feeling wanted and needed in a relationship is normal, but it can go overboard if you’re not careful. Most people enjoy having a partner that asks them for help with certain things or just needs a hug or a shoulder to cry on sometimes. These things are perfectly normal – what isn’t normal, however, is an overly clingy, needy partner who can’t seem to do anything without you. It’s important to feel like you can live on your own without your SO around 24/7, so a partner who doesn’t display any independence should be a red flag to you.

5. Feeling like you don’t come first

While there are other important parts of life outside of relationships, your partner should prioritize you over other things. If he or she hangs out with friends more than you, for example, that shows they don’t take the commitment very seriously. Never tolerate someone who doesn’t take the time to make you feel special – you deserve someone who will treat you like the king or queen that you are.