‘It feels like the system is bullying me; I'm in pain’ — Quick Action 'cries' over lack of awards

THU, 23 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Ghanaian music producer, Joseph Appiah, alias Quick Action, has expressed his disappointment for not receiving any awards throughout his career in the entertainment industry.

He believes that, given his numerous successes and the positive impact he has had on individuals, an award would have been a fitting acknowledgement of his legacy.

Quick Action expressed feelings overlooked by award organizations, lamenting that his contributions, which he believes have been instrumental in sustaining the industry, have gone unrecognized by these institutions.

"It pains me because, I mean, when I look at my journey, my educational background, and by God's grace, the achievements and influence I've had on some notable individuals, it's disheartening not to have any recognition to show for it. At times, it seems like the system is bullying me," he said during an interview on Showbiz A-Z aired on Joy FM.

Despite his disappointment, the music producer indicated that he doesn't regret his work in the music industry, though he admits it has altered his passion.

"I don't regret entering the music industry. My only regret is how it shifted my focus. Nonetheless, I wouldn't say it's been negative.

"After all, I've learned from every experience I've faced," he further explained to show host Kwame Dadzie.

