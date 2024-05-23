The Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) has sparked discussions across social and traditional media.

This milestone edition has broken barriers and become the talk of the town, drawing more energy and enthusiasm than ever before.

The nominated artistes are fueling the anticipation, with the Artiste of the Year (AOTY) category capturing massive public and pundit interest.

The contenders; Black Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy are all vying for the award.

Fans and followers of these six nominees are passionately campaigning, highlighting the achievements and merits of their favourite artists.

One notable advocate is Kumerican-born and globally renowned MC Portfolio.

An award-winning MC and entertainment pundit, Portfolio has been vocal about his belief that Stonebwoy deserves the AOTY award.

Portfolio has used various platforms, including TV, radio, and social media, to argue why Stonebwoy should win.

He believes that under the 2023 calendar, Stonebwoy surpasses King Promise in terms of global presence, body of work, collaborations, hit songs, music catalogue, relevance, and appeal to the local audience.

Portfolio also points out that Stonebwoy’s collaborations have earned him spots in other top categories on the TGMA nominees list.

Stonebwoy has recognized and appreciated Portfolio’s support on X.

On X, Stonebwoy retweeted Portfolio’s appearance on Metro TV, where he discussed Stonebwoy’s accomplishments compared to King Promise.

Stonebwoy wrote, “THE FACT IS, THE INDUSTRY NEEDS MORE OF YOUR TYPE..”