ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

People like you are needed in the industry — Stonebwoy to MC Portfolio

Industry News MC Portfolio left and Stonebwoy
THU, 23 MAY 2024 LISTEN
MC Portfolio [left] and Stonebwoy

The Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) has sparked discussions across social and traditional media.

This milestone edition has broken barriers and become the talk of the town, drawing more energy and enthusiasm than ever before.

The nominated artistes are fueling the anticipation, with the Artiste of the Year (AOTY) category capturing massive public and pundit interest.

The contenders; Black Sherif, King Promise, Kuami Eugene, Nacee, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy are all vying for the award.

Fans and followers of these six nominees are passionately campaigning, highlighting the achievements and merits of their favourite artists.

One notable advocate is Kumerican-born and globally renowned MC Portfolio.

An award-winning MC and entertainment pundit, Portfolio has been vocal about his belief that Stonebwoy deserves the AOTY award.

Portfolio has used various platforms, including TV, radio, and social media, to argue why Stonebwoy should win.

He believes that under the 2023 calendar, Stonebwoy surpasses King Promise in terms of global presence, body of work, collaborations, hit songs, music catalogue, relevance, and appeal to the local audience.

Portfolio also points out that Stonebwoy’s collaborations have earned him spots in other top categories on the TGMA nominees list.

Stonebwoy has recognized and appreciated Portfolio’s support on X.

On X, Stonebwoy retweeted Portfolio’s appearance on Metro TV, where he discussed Stonebwoy’s accomplishments compared to King Promise.

Stonebwoy wrote, “THE FACT IS, THE INDUSTRY NEEDS MORE OF YOUR TYPE..”

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

News ReporterPage: GideonAffulAmoako

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Torrential rainstorm floods Southern Ghana, communities urged to stay vigilant Torrential rainstorm floods Southern Ghana, communities urged to stay vigilant

1 hour ago

Don't use the police as a strong arm to coil our right to demonstrate – DumsorMustStop organisers to Akufo-Addo Don't use the police as a strong arm to coil our right to demonstrate – #DumsorM...

1 hour ago

Hopeson Adorye's arrest raises political concerns — Buaben Asamoa Hopeson Adorye's arrest raises political concerns — Buaben Asamoa

2 hours ago

Prof. Kenneth Attafuah, the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority NIAleft and Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Director of Elections for the NDC Pusiga Ghana Card registration: ‘We didn't choose the centre; IOM did’ — NIA ref...

2 hours ago

Halt sale of hotels to Bryan Acheampong – Former SSNIT boss Halt sale of hotels to Bryan Acheampong – Former SSNIT boss

2 hours ago

Ghana Card registration in Pusiga lawful, well continue – NIA slams NDC Ghana Card registration in Pusiga lawful, we’ll continue – NIA slams NDC

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo, Bawumia 8years cannot match Mahama 3years achievements — Former Presidential Staffer Akufo-Addo, Bawumia 8years cannot match Mahama 3years achievements — Former Pres...

4 hours ago

Check here for full KPMG report on GRA-SML contract Check here for full KPMG report on GRA-SML contract

4 hours ago

Kenyan President William Ruto and his wife, First Lady Rachel Ruto, disembark from their airplane on arrival in Washington. By SAUL LOEB AFP Biden hosts Kenyan leader in state visit

4 hours ago

Hopeson Adorye Hopeson Adorye arrested over his dynamite detonation in 2016 election claims

Just in....
body-container-line