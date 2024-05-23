ModernGhana logo
VIDEO: Ken Agyapong's advice ignored as Medikal now regrets investing in Fella over real estate
Years ago, Ghanaian politician and businessman, Honourable Kennedy Agyapong met Ghanaian rapper Medikal on radio for the first time.

During their meeting at Oman FM, Hon. Kennedy Agyapong offered the young artiste some valuable advice that was recorded on tape.

The politician urged Medikal to invest his earnings into something profitable, emphasizing the importance of planning for the future.

Kennedy Agyapong specifically recommended investing in real estate, suggesting that such an investment would provide financial security long after Medikal's music career had waned.

He also advised the rapper to save diligently and carefully plan his financial future while still young and actively earning.

Years later, it appears that Medikal now regrets not taking Kennedy Agyapong's advice to heart.

In a recent Snapchat rant, the rapper expressed his frustration and disappointment over his financial decisions.

He admitted to making huge investments in his wife, Fella Makafui, and her business ventures, but lamented that these investments have ultimately proved futile and unproductive.

Below is the video of Kennedy Agyapong advising Medikal:

Gideon Afful Amoako
Gideon Afful Amoako

Gideon Afful Amoako

