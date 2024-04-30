Maame Dokono defies death prophecy

Veteran actress Grace Omaboe, widely known as Maame Dokono, made a captivating appearance at the Glorious Word Power Ministries International on Sunday, April 28, where she shared an inspiring tale of faith and resilience.

The ministry, under the leadership of the esteemed Isaac Owusu-Bempah, welcomed Omaboe, recognizing Owusu-Bempah as one of Ghana's highly esteemed religious figures, particularly known for his prophetic ministry.

In her poignant address, Omaboe delved into her life journey, underscoring the paramount importance of faith and self-care. "Living a righteous life and taking care of yourself ensures that Jesus will take care of you," she affirmed, drawing from her own experiences as she approaches her 80th birthday in June.

Expressing profound gratitude, Grace Omaboe recounted her encounter with Owusu-Bempah, revealing a momentous turning point in a crisis. "Two years ago, a prophecy predicted my demise within a year," she revealed, recounting the fear that gripped her family, particularly as they were embarking on a movie shoot involving crossing the sea.

Seeking solace and guidance, Omaboe and her children sought out Owusu-Bempah, a journey that took two weeks to fulfill. Upon meeting him, she described a powerful moment of prayer and assurance. "He prayed for me, provided guidance, and assured me that no harm could befall me unless my time was up," she recounted, gratitude evident in her words.

Now, two years beyond the ominous prophecy, Omaboe stands as a living testament to the potency of faith and the invaluable guidance of spiritual leaders. In celebration of her upcoming milestone, she announced plans to launch her book, chronicling a lifetime of experiences and triumphs, on August 31st at Underbridge, East Legon.

With an open invitation to all, Omaboe's book launch promises to be a jubilant celebration of life, faith, and the enduring strength found in belief.