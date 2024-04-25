Patoranking Foundation: Nigerian singer aims to impact 1 million African youth

Renowned Nigerian singer Patoranking has reiterated that the Patoranking Foundation is aimed at impacting 1 million African youth over the next decade.

In an announcement posted on his social media pages on Thursday, April 25, the artiste said the foundation was launched with a vision of "Advancing Africa Forward" through education, entrepreneurship and empowerment.

"Through Education, Entrepreneurship, and Empowerment, we're shaping the future of Africa, one youth at a time. Join us in our journey to impact 1 million lives in the next decade," said Patoranking in the post.

The 33-year-old singer, whose real name is Patrick Nnaemeka Okorie, said the foundation seeks to empower young minds across the continent through various initiatives and programs.

"Official page of the Patoranking Foundation! Join us on our journey to empower young minds across Africa. Stay tuned for updates on our initiatives, success stories, and ways you can contribute," he added.

In another post, Patoranking remarked that the foundation's work was borne out of a dream "to empower the youth of Africa."

He acknowledged that while it began as just a dream, through concerted effort "we are turning that dream into reality, one student at a time."

The multiple award-winning artiste is celebrated for hit songs like "My Woman, My Everything", "Alubarika" and "Confirm" among others.