I never said Nana Acheampong stole my song – Patapaa clarifies

Hiplife star Justice Amoa, popularly known as Patapaa has refuted allegations that he said Highlife legend Nana Acheampong stole his song.

Nana Acheampong is currently out with a single dubbed 'Woye Nyame''. The inspirational gospel song crooned in highlife vein features Hiplife star Fameye.

Rumours were swirling that Patapaa had accused the highlife legend of stealing the song from him.

But speaking to GhanaWeekend, Patapaa refuted the allegations. According to the 'One Corner' crooner,” I rather made my version because the song is very nice. Nana Acheampong is a legend…Why will he steal my song?… I rather like the music so I did a remix to celebrate the comeback of the legendary musician”.

Patapaa is best known for his 2017 debut single “One Corner” which was nominated for the Most Popular Song of the Year category and Song of the Year category at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

In 2018, he was featured on an African international hit titled Akwaaba by one of Ghana’s finest producers Guiltybeatz including Mr Eazi and Pappy Kojo.

Watch the video of Patapaa Jamming to the song

By Reagan Mends