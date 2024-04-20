ModernGhana logo
‘I’ve never said I would use a TikToker for money rituals or caused her bodily harm’ — Mayorkun

'I've never said I would use a TikToker for money rituals or caused her bodily harm' — Mayorkun
Popular Nigerian singer Emmanuel Mayowa Adewale, better known as Mayorkun has denied allegations made against him in a cease and desist letter issued to a TikTok influencer Precious Kingsley.

Through his lawyers at Monarchs & Stroud, Mayorkun demanded Kingsley retract defamatory statements in which she labeled him a "ritualist" and accused him of causing her harm.

The letter states Mayorkun "denies all allegations made as they are baseless, bizarre, and untrue."

It notes he has "neither met with [Kingsley] privately nor had any personal dealings/relationship with her," further supporting his claim that the statements lack foundation.

Mayorkun's legal team described their client as "an individual of impeccable character and a strong moral compass."

They said he is "committed to upholding the highest ethical standards in society."

Unless Kingsley complies fully with the letter's demands, including a public apology, 1 billion Naira in damages, the songwriter threatens to pursue legal action over what he says are "malicious accusations deliberately made to publicly tarnish" his reputation.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

News ReporterPage: IsaacDonkorDistinguished

