‘I’ve never said I would use a TikToker for money rituals or caused her bodily harm’ — Mayorkun

Popular Nigerian singer Emmanuel Mayowa Adewale, better known as Mayorkun has denied allegations made against him in a cease and desist letter issued to a TikTok influencer Precious Kingsley.

Through his lawyers at Monarchs & Stroud, Mayorkun demanded Kingsley retract defamatory statements in which she labeled him a "ritualist" and accused him of causing her harm.

The letter states Mayorkun "denies all allegations made as they are baseless, bizarre, and untrue."

It notes he has "neither met with [Kingsley] privately nor had any personal dealings/relationship with her," further supporting his claim that the statements lack foundation.

Mayorkun's legal team described their client as "an individual of impeccable character and a strong moral compass."

They said he is "committed to upholding the highest ethical standards in society."

Unless Kingsley complies fully with the letter's demands, including a public apology, 1 billion Naira in damages, the songwriter threatens to pursue legal action over what he says are "malicious accusations deliberately made to publicly tarnish" his reputation.