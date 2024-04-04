Ghanaians have slammed Afia Schwarzenegger after she waded into the scandal involving Serwaa Amihere, Efia Odo, and businessman Henry Fitz.

Many have accused her of hypocrisy.

The scandal erupted after separate intimate videos allegedly featuring Serwaa Amihere and Efia Odo with Henry Fitz circulated on social media, sparking widespread condemnation and criticism.

Despite the backlash faced by the women involved, Afia Schwarzenegger, known for her controversial remarks and scandals, decided to share her opinion on the matter.

In a video posted on social media, Afia Schwarzenegger criticized the two celebrities for allegedly engaging in intimate relations with Henry Fitz for financial gain.

"Sake of money, girls dey chop monkey oo…The pressure to belong is real. Girls dey chop monkeys just to belong," Afia Schwarzenegger remarked in the video.

However, her comments did not sit well with many Ghanaians, who accused her of hypocrisy and double standards.

One netizen, Maameiv, slammed Afia Schwarzenegger, suggesting that she had engaged in similar or worse acts for financial gain.

"It's better she chopped human than u chopping aboa. Abeg rest na your opinion is not needed in this matter at all. Tweakai, yɛbu nam aa wose kɔtɔ. Mtechwww," Maameiv commented.