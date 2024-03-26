Ghanaian rapper Pappy Kojo has voiced his opposition to the recently passed anti-LGBTQ+ Bill, arguing that imprisoning members based on their sexual is wrong.

During an interview on an episode of the "If More, Let's Divide" podcast, Pappy Kojo expressed his opposition to the Bill.

"I disagree because I feel like it's a reach for someone to be in jail or prison for, like, three years just for being who they are. I think it's mad.

“LGBTQ is just straight human rights. Putting people in jail for their sexual preference, for three to five years, is mad," Pappy Kojo asserted.

He also suggested that personal biases might be influencing support for the Bill, specifically mentioning Sam George, Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram and a known proponent of the bill.

Pappy Kojo stressed, "I also think it's just personal to Sam George. If you're in power, you can pretty much do whatever you want. So I think that's what he's doing."

Pappy Kojo further emphasized the importance of protecting children from exposure to intimate matters, regardless of sexual orientation.

He said, "Intimate matters shouldn't be exposed to kids. Whether heterosexual or homosexual, they shouldn't be exposed to kids."