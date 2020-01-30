GBC Executives Call On Media General

On Wednesday 29th January 2020, a delegation from the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC), paid a courtesy call on Media General, one of Ghana’s leading media companies.

The GBC team included the Director General, Prof. Amin Alhassan, John O. Korasare, Director of Human Resource, Rev. Ebenezer Botwi, Acting Director of Finance and Kwame Waja, Director of Legal Services.

The two entities recognise the importance of the media in the country’s democratic dispensation and further discussed possible ways of growing the media industry and strategic positioning to make a meaningful contribution to national development.

The Group Chief Executive Officer of Media General, Beatrice Agyemang Abbey highlighted the changing trends of business globally, a shift to strategic partnerships and collaborations. She urged for the adoption of a cooperation approach and work together in the exploration of knowledge, new products and trends for mutual benefits.

On his part, the Director General of GBC empathized on the need to have a united front in dealing with issues that affect industry players.

“It is important to see ourselves as partners and wherever we need to compete, it should be a healthy competition that will push us to focus on quality delivery and continuously look for ways to improve our products and services”, he added.

The Media General team included Winfred Kingsley Afful, General Manager of Shared Services and Operations, Ama Lawson, General Manager, Human Resource, Abraham Asare, Acting General Manager, News, Daniel Amartey - Amarh, General Manager, Commercial, Chris Koney, Group Head, Corporate Affairs, Bennette Nakaar, Head, Legal Affairs and Bennett Honutse, Acting Chief Financial Officer.